EU Parl’t Refuses to Back Brexit Deal Without Irish 'Backstop'

Sky News previously reported, citing unnamed Cabinet sources, that British PM Theresa May could ditch the Irish backstop in her new Brexit plan.

According to the European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group the withdrawal agreement "is fair and cannot be renegotiated", stressing that Brussels won't approve a deal with London that does not contain a "backstop" provision to avoid a hard Irish border.

"Without such an 'all-weather' backstop-insurance, the European Parliament will not give its consent to the withdrawal agreement", the group said in a statement.

READ MORE: May's 'Plan B' on Brexit Deal May Include Ditching Irish Backstop — Reports

Earlier this month, the UK Parliament rejected Theresa May's Brexit agreement by a vote of 432 to 202. The prime minister promised to negotiate a different deal and present it to the MP's before the 29th of March when the UK is set to leave the bloc.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW