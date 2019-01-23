Paris Not Ruling Out 14 Terrorists Wanted in Italy May Hide in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet did not rule out on Wednesday that 14 people wanted in Italy on terrorism charges could be sheltering in France.

"It is possible," Belloubet said, as broadcast by the France Inter radio station when asked whether the figures provided by Salvini could be trusted.

Belloubet, however, added that Paris had not received any official extradition request from Paris yet, but would study the issue with “special attention.”

The day before that, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reiterated that Rome was going to request France to extradite 14 Italian fugitives charged with extremism-related activities. Previously, he condemned Paris for harbouring the terrorists in the country.

Earlier in January, Cesare Battisti, a former leftist militant wanted in Italy for murders, was arrested in Bolivia and extradited to the home country with the assistance of the administration of new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Salvini described this as an example of cooperation and urged Paris to follow suit.

