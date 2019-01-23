Explosion Reportedly Hits Area Near US Consular Agency Geneva

Commenting on the situation, a Geneva police spokesman stated that the blast was not connected to the consulate and took place because of an electrical malfunction.

The US Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has issued a security alert connected, according to their website, with reports of an explosion in the area around the country's Consular Agency in Geneva.

The embassy has urged people to avoid the area and seek shelter if in the vicinity.

#Geneva #Switzerland Security Alert: Reports of an explosion in the area around the Consular Agency (Rue François-Versonnex 7, CH-120). Avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity. Follow advice of security personnel. Monitor local media for updates. https://t.co/uuIDqxviYI pic.twitter.com/PVlBQYo5TC — Travel — State Dept (@TravelGov) January 23, 2019

​Commenting on the incident shortly after, a Geneva police spokesman explained that it was just an electrical fault.

"It was an accident, pure and simple, and there's no connection to the consulate", the police spokesman stated.

