Register
19:48 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Greek and EU flags flutter in front of the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens

    Greek Parliament to Begin Heated Discussions of Name Change Deal With Macedonia

    © AFP 2018 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek parliament is starting discussions on the Prespa Agreement at the plenary session on Wednesday morning that should put an end to the longstanding dispute over the constitutional name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and open the way for the Balkan country to join NATO and the European Union.

    The debate will conclude with a vote on Thursday evening if the question of non-confidence in the government is not raised on Wednesday. According to sources from the largest opposition party New Democracy, its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis may raise the question of a non-confidence vote at the beginning of the session. Intense debates are expected in the parliament.

    Protests in Athens
    © Sputnik / Kostis Ntantamis
    Greeks Can't Express Their Opinion on Prespa Deal Due to Geopolitical Interests - Sputnik Greece Director
    The Greek parliament’s Committee on Defense and Foreign Policy approved the name deal on Tuesday. The committee spent two days discussing the deal and, due to serious disagreements, interrupted the work.

    The Greek government planned to ratify the agreement in March but then decided not to wait any longer and immediately brought it up for discussion.

    The adoption of the draft bill named "the Final Agreement for the Settlement of the Differences as described in the United Nations Security Council resolutions 817 (1993) and 845 (1993), the Termination of the Interim Accord of 1995 and the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia of 17 June 2018, also known as the Prespa Agreement" requires the approval by the majority of lawmakers present during the discussion.

    However, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that the government intended to get at least 151 votes.

    READ MORE: Majority of Greeks Against Macedonia Name Change Deal — Scholar

    Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis confirmed earlier that all interested lawmakers would be able to participate in the debate.

    The agreement has already changed the political landscape in Greece, leading to the collapse of the government coalition and the withdrawal of the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) party. Party leader Panos Kammenos resigned from the defence minister post. In this regard, Tsipras called a vote of confidence in the government and won it with a majority of 151 in the 300-seat parliament.

    During the two-day debate in the Committee of National Defense and Foreign Affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos appealed to all political forces for "a sense of national ownership and sincerity." He also called the opponents of the agreement "speculators on patriotism."

    Supporters of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party and Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski
    © REUTERS / Marko Djurica
    Macedonian Opposition Leader Calls for Parliament Dissolution After Name Change Approval
    The government claims that the agreement is a guarantee of peace in the region.

    Opposition parties that voted against the Prespa Agreement demanded to see the final revised text of the neighbouring country’s constitution.

    The final text of the amended constitution of "Northern Macedonia" has not yet been published.

    New Democracy’s Shadow Foreign Minister Georgios Koumoutsakos warned the government that the Prespa Agreement did not have either formal or political legitimacy. He also accused the government of "identifying national feelings with the extreme right."

    A rally near the parliament is planned for the day of voting in Athens.

    READ MORE: Some 60,000 Rally Against Macedonia Name Change Deal in Athens (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    On Sunday, at least 100,000 people took part in a rally against the name change deal in Athens. It ended with riots, as the police used tear gas after about 200 people tried to break through to the parliament. People were forced to leave the square in front of the parliament.

    The agreement, which Athens and Skopje signed on June 17, 2018, on the Greek shore of Lake Prespa, was called the Prespa Agreement. It resolves the longstanding dispute and is supposed to lift the veto on Macedonian entry to the European Union and NATO.

    However, it is criticized both in Greece and in Macedonia itself. In Greece, some believe that only residents of the historical region in the northern part of the country can be called Macedonians, and certainly not the residents of the neighbouring state. Some in Skopje believe that the agreement destroys the national identity of the people.

    A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building in Athens
    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    Athens Slams Moscow Over Comments on Macedonia Name Change Deal
    The Macedonian parliament approved a constitutional amendment to rename the country on January 11. All the articles that could be interpreted as territorial claims against Greece were removed at Athens’ request.

    Prior to that, a referendum was held in Macedonia and failed. Despite massive pressure from Western politicians, less than 40 percent of the population participated in the voting. Dozens of European, NATO and US high-ranking politicians and officials — presidents, vice-presidents, chancellors, general secretaries and ministers — visited Skopje. They all demanded to support the agreement, which allows the country to join NATO and the European Union.

    Some Western politicians threatened that Macedonia would become either North Macedonia or North Korea.

    Russia's Position

    The process of adopting the agreement was criticized in Moscow.

    Moscow does not oppose the new name for Macedonia, but there is the issue of the legitimacy of the ongoing process, which may be due to the goal of driving all the Balkan countries into NATO as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 16.

    "We ask questions about how legitimate this process is and to what extent it is really conditioned by the desire to find a consensus between Greece and Skopje, or it is conditioned by the US desire to drive all Balkan countries into NATO as soon as possible and stop any Russian influence in that region", Lavrov said.

    READ MORE: Macedonia: Former Leader on the Lam

    According to him, Russia has always actively supported the dialogue between Greece and Macedonia, and has always advocated for a solution to be found in a way that would be acceptable to the public, nations, and governments, and Russia does not oppose the name that eventually appeared and was announced — the Republic of North Macedonia.

    Related:

    Some 60,000 Rally Against Macedonia Name Change Deal in Athens (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Majority of Greeks Against Macedonia Name Change Deal - Scholar
    Macedonia to Become NATO Member Soon, Then Join EU - Prime Minister
    Macedonian Parl't Approves Country's Name Change to Republic of North Macedonia
    Athens Slams Moscow Over Comments on Macedonia Name Change Deal
    Tags:
    Macedonia's constitutional name, New Democracy Party of Greece, Georgios Koumoutsakos, Alexis Tsipras, Sergei Lavrov, Macedonia, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse