Register
16:38 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    EU flag is seen in front of the EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    European Commission Expects No Problems With Budget Over Brexit - Commissioner

    © AFP 2018 / GEORGES GOBET
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    DAVOS (Sputnik) - European Commission does not expect any problems with the EU overall budget caused by Brexit, Gunther Oettinger, the commissioner for budget and human resources, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger has stated that the European Commission was not expecting any risks to the budget over Brexit, answering the question.

    The official noted that there were currently no signals from London that the United Kingdom did not want to deliver on its financial commitments under the EU 2019 budget and 2020 budget draft.

    "For the EU budget, we've always said one simple thing: the totality of the commitments made by the United Kingdom while still an EU member will be respected", Brussels negotiator Michel Barnier said commenting on the issue.

    In turn, Prime Minister Theresa May's government does not dispute that Britain owes budget contributions to cover EU spending accepted by members while Britain remained in the bloc, and approved November's divorce deal, according to Reuters.

    READ MORE: UK Economy Slows Amid Brexit Turmoil, Still Set to Outperform EU

    A flag of the European Union (EU) flutters in front of the Hungarian parliament during a demonstration against the Hungarian government's plan to nationalise private pension funds in Budapest downtown
    © AFP 2018 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
    EU Poised to Cut Funds for 'Illiberal' Member States Amid Intense Election Fight
    Last week, the European Parliament supported the European Commission's idea to make the bloc's funding conditional on respect for the union's values, fueling the EU-wide tensions running high ahead of the European Parliament election.

    Equipped with the draft law, the commission and the dominant parties in the parliament will now negotiate it with the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union to try and get the new regulation approved, so it could come into force for the next budget program (2021-2027).

    Related:

    EU Discussing Deal on Abandoning Duties on Industrial Goods With US – Commission
    European Commission Head Juncker Slams Romania as Unfit for EU Presidency
    EU, Italy Find Solution on Rome's 2019 Budget - European Commission
    EU Commission's Sefcovic Says Invited Russia, Ukraine for Gas Talks in Brussels
    Tags:
    budget, Brexit, European Commission, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse