European Commission Expects No Problems With Budget Over Brexit - Commissioner

DAVOS (Sputnik) - European Commission does not expect any problems with the EU overall budget caused by Brexit, Gunther Oettinger, the commissioner for budget and human resources, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The official noted that there were currently no signals from London that the United Kingdom did not want to deliver on its financial commitments under the EU 2019 budget and 2020 budget draft.

"For the EU budget, we've always said one simple thing: the totality of the commitments made by the United Kingdom while still an EU member will be respected", Brussels negotiator Michel Barnier said commenting on the issue.

In turn, Prime Minister Theresa May's government does not dispute that Britain owes budget contributions to cover EU spending accepted by members while Britain remained in the bloc, and approved November's divorce deal, according to Reuters.

Last week, the European Parliament supported the European Commission's idea to make the bloc's funding conditional on respect for the union's values, fueling the EU-wide tensions running high ahead of the European Parliament election.

Equipped with the draft law, the commission and the dominant parties in the parliament will now negotiate it with the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union to try and get the new regulation approved, so it could come into force for the next budget program (2021-2027).