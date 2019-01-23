Register
18:14 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Santander bank

    Santander UK to Slash One-Fifth of Branches, Over 1,200 Jobs Under Threat

    © Wikipedia / Adambro
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The bank has blamed changes to customer banking trends, stating that branch transactions have dropped 23 percent since 2016, with online transactions skyrocketing 99 percent.

    "As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity," Susan Allen, Head of Retail and Business Banking, said in a press release

    Ms. Allen said that the bank will help customers of closing branches to find "alternatives" that "suit their individual needs", adding that Santander was working with trade unions and roughly 1,270 employees faced with "these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible". 

    People pass an HMV shop in London
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley in Talks to Buy HMV After Music Retailer Goes Bust
    100 branches would be refurbished over two years to "serve our customers' changing needs", she said, and that Santander UK's network was expected to "remain stable for the foreseeable future". 

    The bank's remaining 614 branches will consist of larger branches offering "improved community facilities" and smaller branches with updated technologies.

    A wave of high street closures have hit the UK in recent years, with consumer group Which? stating that businesses have announced roughly 3,100 closures since 2015, or 60 shops per month. 

    READ MORE: Jaguar Land Rover Slashing 1000s of Jobs to Save Profits amid US-China Trade War

    "These closures will come as a blow for all those who rely on access to traditional banking services," Gareth Shaw, head of Which? Money said in a press statement

    "Despite the switch to digital ways of banking and paying, millions of consumers still need access to cash," Mr. Shaw said. "It is vital for a regulator to be given responsibility for ensuring that people have access to the services they rely on."

    James Dyson France Fashion
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    This Sucks: Dyson Set To Relocate HQ to Singapore Amid Brexit Countdown

    UK businesses have been hit hard by an exodus of jobs, with His Majesty's Voice filing for administration for the second time since 2013 in late December, with Sports Direct retail mogul Mike Ashley in talks to buy the failing company in January. Other companies such as Dyson, Jaguar Land Rover, Renault-Nissan, Groupe PSA, Toyota, Philips and others have said they will move operations abroad in order to allow for "unfettered" access to the European market.

    Related:

    British Retail Sector Collapse Ongoing as HMV in Administration Again
    Jaguar Land Rover Warns Hard Brexit Would Cost $106 Billion, Says Will Leave UK
    Brexit Worries: Consumer Spending Drops Despite Wage Growth, Solid Labour Market
    Philips to Close Last Plant in the UK, Says Brexit Harms Exports
    Tags:
    job losses, closures, personnel layoffs, Brexit, layoffs, banking, technology, banking, Brexit, Santander UK, Jaguar Land Rover, Renault-Nissan, Banco Santander, PSA Peugeot-Citroen, Philips, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse