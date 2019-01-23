Jeremy Corbyn Would Topple Conservatives in General Election, Top Tories Say

Top Tory MPs have cautioned UK prime minister Theresa May that if she calls snap elections to break political stalemates over Brexit, she would lose, according to UK media.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that Conservatives are not prepared for nationwide polling and that UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn would defeat the Prime Minister using a coalition forged with the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) and Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems).

Tory MPs are also without updated voter statistics or a polling firm, with party members "demoralised" by months of in-fighting over budgets and internal reforms, the paper stated, compared to Labour who has surged in membership and supporters.

Will Tanner, director for centre-right think tank Onward and former Downing Street advisor, said that prospects for a general election should "concern anyone who fears the damage Jeremy Corbyn would wreak on Britain's economy and security in Downing Street".

"It would take a tiny swing for Labour to sweep dozens of seats to become the largest party — with 40 Conservative constituencies held with a majority of just 5 per cent or smaller."

He added that if Conservatives could get back to a "reforming domestic agenda", they could win over "wavering voters" in key marginal constituencies and regain a "working majority".

"But an election now, with Labour at the gates, risks it all," he said.

The news comes as Tory MPs mull whether calling snap elections to break an ongoing Brexit deadlock amid the Prime Minister's rejected Brexit draft plan, which suffered a crushing defeat of 432-202 on 15 January.

Mrs. May later presented her plan B deal on Monday, which ruled out the possibility of extending Article 50, but did not rule out a no-deal Brexit. A second referendum would not be supported by Commons and would damage political unity and social cohesion, she said.