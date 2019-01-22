US Singer Chris Brown Arrested in Paris on Suspicion of Rape - Reports

This comes after in May last year, The New York Times reported that the celebrity was involved in another alleged rape case following a complaint filed to police in the US.

French police arrested Chris Brown on Monday following complaints by a 24-year-old woman, who accused the artist of rape in a hotel room during the night between 15 and 16 January, the French outlet Closermag reported.

Two more people have been detained on suspicion of rape, a French police source said.

The woman filed a complaint to the police in which she claimed that Brown had invited her and another woman to his hotel room at Le Mandarin Oriental.

The singer is expected to make a statement on the accusations.

This is not the first time that Chris Brown faces sexual assault-related accusations. In May last year, The New York Times reported that the celebrity was involved in another alleged rape case following a complaint filed to police in the US.

Chris Brown has faced repeated legal troubles following his first assault case in 2009, when the singer attacked his ex-girlfriend, pop singer Rihanna.