UK Nuclear Submarine Almost Crashes Into Passenger Ferry in Irish Sea – Reports

A Royal Navy nuclear submarine almost crashed into the Stena Superfast VII ferry during a crossing between Cairnryan and Belfast in the Irish Sea, according to the British media.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
The UK Ministry of Defence has not confirmed which of its ten submarines was responsible for the near-miss: all the submarines rely on nuclear power to operate, and four of the vessels are loaded with Trident nuclear missiles.
