Macron, Merkel Arrive in Aachen and Sign New Treaty on Cooperation (VIDEO)

The treaty will reportedly strengthen the existing ties between Germany and France, in particular, in the fields of economic, foreign and security policy, education and culture, research and technologies, climate and environment, as well as cooperation between border regions and civil societies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting on 22 January to sign a treaty on further boosting Franco-German cooperation.

The new agreement has been developed on the basis of the 1963 Elysee Treaty, which greatly contributed to the historic reconciliation between France and Germany. The purpose of the new treaty is to enhance cooperation between the two states and prepare for the challenges they face in the 21st century, according to the Elysee Palace.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.