Register
21:21 GMT +320 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg

    Estonia Should Acquire Missiles Capable of Striking St. Petersburg – Journo

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    304

    Estonian officials, military leaders and journalists have shown a special vigour for making belligerent comments about their eastern neighbour. Last year, the country's former president said that with NATO's help, Estonia would conquer St. Petersburg, Omsk and Tomsk if Russia dared to invade the Baltic country.

    Vahur Koorits, a reporter for Delfi, a Baltic news portal, called for Estonia to acquire missiles capable of hitting St. Petersburg and develop a navy which could sink merchant vessels heading to Russian ports, Sputnik Estonia has reported.

    In an op-ed for Eesti Paevaleht, a major Estonian newspaper, Koorits argued that amid uncertainties in global politics, the missiles would give Tallinn a "reserve plan" to contain Moscow's ambitions, forcing the country to pay a high price if it ever tried to conquer Estonia in a "short and victorious" war.

    "Deterrence for the attacker requires fear that he will get a bloody nose during the attack," Koorits wrote.

    Military officers march during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence for the first time in 1918, in Tallinn on February 24, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Raigo Pajula
    After Threat to Take St. Petersburg, Estonia Now Vows to Crush Russia in Tallinn
    With St. Petersburg situated less than 150 km from Estonia, the major city would be a perfect target, the journalist argued, especially since it hosts the headquarters of Russia's Western Military District and much of the Russian Navy. Such a blow would be a major form of psychological pressure against Moscow, Koorits stressed.

    Additionally, Koorits proposed seizing and sinking any foreign merchant vessels heading to Russian ports in the Baltic Sea until they agree to stop trading with the country.

    Koorits' piece, the latest in a series of similarly styled proposals presented by Estonian military commanders and even a former president in recent years, could not help but attract the attention of Russian lawmakers, who dismissed the journalist as a "provocateur" and suggested he should get a psychiatric evaluation.

    "In calling for missiles capable of hitting St. Petersburg to be placed on his own country's soil, Vahur Koorits cannot by definition be considered a journalist. This is a real provocateur," Russian senator Frants Klintsevich said. According to the lawmaker, the job of a journalist is to provide information, and to do so as truthfully as possible, not to make irresponsible statements.

    A view of the Palace Square and State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. The photo was taken from a helicopter.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Estonia Warns Russia It May Lose St. Petersburg – Ex-President
    "Koorits doesn't even understand what his proposals could lead to if they were implemented," Klintsevich added.

    For his part, Andrei Krasov, deputy head of the Russian Duma's Defence Committee, joked that the journalist needs to have his head examined for coming up with such a "maniacal" idea. "After all, such statements, all the more so from the journalistic community of our neighbour state, cannot lead to normal relations," Krasnov said.

    Moscow has repeatedly said that belligerent statements made by officials from Estonia and other Baltic countries are used to justify a growing NATO presence in the region In 2016, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO was perfectly aware that Moscow had no plans to attack any member of the alliance, and that it was using bogus claims of a Russian threat as a pretext to beef up its presence along its borders.

    Related:

    Estonian PM Says Gov’t Facing Crisis Over Disagreements on UN Migration Deal
    Estonian Defense Forces Chief Proposes Creating Joint Baltic Air Security System
    US Blacklists Two Estonian Firms Over Alleged Electronics Deliveries to Russia
    Estonian Defense Ministry Says Lacks Evidence of 'Kremlin Agents'
    Estonian Military Ends Ground Search of Missile Misfired by NATO Fighter Jet
    Spanish Fighter Jet Accidentally Fires Missile Over S Estonia – Estonian Army
    Estonian Military Continues Search for Accidentally Fired Spanish Missile
    Tags:
    missile, Baltic Sea, Estonia, Russia, Saint Petersburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse