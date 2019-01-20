Register
20:27 GMT +320 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Clashes in Athens

    Sputnik Photo Journalist in Hospital After Being Injured in Athens Protests

    © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    104

    Some 60,000 people took to the streets of the Greek capital on Sunday to protest the Macedonian parliament's decision to ratify a constitutional amendment to rename the former Yugoslav republic.

    Sputnik stringer Kostis Dadamis has been taken to hospital with a head injury while covering the rally against the Prespa Agreement, the June 2018 treaty between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia which agreed to rename the latter country as the 'Republic of North Macedonia'.

    Dadamis suffered a blow to the head, and had his camera equipment stolen, Sputnik Greece reported. His attackers' identities remain unknown.

    Preliminary reports suggest Dadamis was approached by two or three individuals who demanded that he give them his camera. The journalist refused, prompting the assailants to chase after him and other photographers who stepped in to help. Eventually, Dadamis and the other journalists were surrounded by a mob, who attacked them.

    Rally Against Macedonia Name Change Deal in Athens
    © Sputnik / Kostis Ntantamis
    Some 60,000 Rally Against Macedonia Name Change Deal in Athens (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    A second photo journalist has been reported injured in the protests, which turned violent as demonstrators clashed with riot police near Greece's parliament.

    Dadamis is in hospital, getting an x-ray on his head to determine the seriousness of his injury. He has been in contact with colleagues, as well as his brother.

    Riot police equipped with shields and truncheons launched volleys of tear gas into the crowd as dozens of violent protestors threw rocks, firebombs, paint, and other objects at police and the parliament building.

    • Mass protest in Athens
      Mass protest in Athens
      © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    • Protests in Athens
      Protests in Athens
      © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    • Полицајци и демонстранти током немира на протестима против грчко-македонског Преспанског споразума о промени имена Македоније
      Полицајци и демонстранти током немира на протестима против грчко-македонског Преспанског споразума о промени имена Македоније
      © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    • Participant of the protest in Athens
      Participant of the protest in Athens
      © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    • Protest against the Greece-Macedonia name change deal at Syntagma Square in Athens
      Protest against the Greece-Macedonia name change deal at Syntagma Square in Athens
      © Sputnik /
    • Protest against the Greece-Macedonia name change deal at Syntagma Square in Athens
      Protest against the Greece-Macedonia name change deal at Syntagma Square in Athens
      © Sputnik /
    • Protest against the Greece-Macedonia name change deal at Syntagma Square in Athens
      Protest against the Greece-Macedonia name change deal at Syntagma Square in Athens
      © Sputnik /
    • Protests in Athens
      Protests in Athens
      © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    • Clashes in Athens
      Clashes in Athens
      © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    • Protests in Athens
      Protests in Athens
      © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    • Rally Against Macedonia Name Change Deal in Athens
      Rally Against Macedonia Name Change Deal in Athens
      © Sputnik / Kostis Ntantamis
    1 / 11
    © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis
    Mass protest in Athens

    The Prespa Agreement, which will allow Macedonia to join the European Union and NATO as Greece removes its veto on membership in the organisations, has faced criticism in both Greece and Macedonia. Some Greeks believe that the name 'Macedonian' should be reserved exclusively for those who live in the Greek region of Macedonia, referring to use of the word going back to the Ancient Greek period. Some in Skopje, meanwhile, see the name change as a blow to the country's national identity.

    A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building in Athens
    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    Athens Slams Moscow Over Comments on Macedonia Name Change Deal
    Greece and Macedonia have been embroiled in the naming dispute since the collapse of Yugoslavia. Last year, Macedonia held a referendum on the issue, with the country's electoral commission reporting that 91.46 percent of voters had chosen to rename the country, while 5.65 percent opposed. However, most opponents of the name change boycotted the referendum, with turnout amounting to just 36.91 percent of total eligable voters, meaning it failed to secure the necessary 50 percent turnout required to be considered valid.
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse