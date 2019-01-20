Sputnik Photo Journalist in Hospital After Being Injured in Athens Protests

Some 60,000 people took to the streets of the Greek capital on Sunday to protest the Macedonian parliament's decision to ratify a constitutional amendment to rename the former Yugoslav republic.

Sputnik stringer Kostis Dadamis has been taken to hospital with a head injury while covering the rally against the Prespa Agreement, the June 2018 treaty between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia which agreed to rename the latter country as the 'Republic of North Macedonia'.

Dadamis suffered a blow to the head, and had his camera equipment stolen, Sputnik Greece reported. His attackers' identities remain unknown.

Preliminary reports suggest Dadamis was approached by two or three individuals who demanded that he give them his camera. The journalist refused, prompting the assailants to chase after him and other photographers who stepped in to help. Eventually, Dadamis and the other journalists were surrounded by a mob, who attacked them.

A second photo journalist has been reported injured in the protests, which turned violent as demonstrators clashed with riot police near Greece's parliament.

Dadamis is in hospital, getting an x-ray on his head to determine the seriousness of his injury. He has been in contact with colleagues, as well as his brother.

Riot police equipped with shields and truncheons launched volleys of tear gas into the crowd as dozens of violent protestors threw rocks, firebombs, paint, and other objects at police and the parliament building.

Mass protest in Athens © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis

Полицајци и демонстранти током немира на протестима против грчко-македонског Преспанског споразума о промени имена Македоније © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis

Participant of the protest in Athens © Sputnik / Kostis Dadamis

Rally Against Macedonia Name Change Deal in Athens

The Prespa Agreement, which will allow Macedonia to join the European Union and NATO as Greece removes its veto on membership in the organisations, has faced criticism in both Greece and Macedonia. Some Greeks believe that the name 'Macedonian' should be reserved exclusively for those who live in the Greek region of Macedonia, referring to use of the word going back to the Ancient Greek period. Some in Skopje, meanwhile, see the name change as a blow to the country's national identity.