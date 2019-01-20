Lawyer for RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist Vyshinsky Appeals Pre-Trial Detention

"We have already mailed it. We expect it [to be heard] in early February," Andriy Domansky said on Sunday.
The attorney added he was going to file a complaint against two searches in his own house, which he called a "vendetta."
"I will challenge what they [Prosecutor General's Office] did. I will take action within the law. I can defend my rights… in European courts, if need be," Domansky said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the case politically motivated. Harlem Desir, representative on media freedom at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has called for Vyshinsky's release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)