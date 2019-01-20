Some 300 People Detained in France Amid 10th Weekend of 'Yellow Vests' Protests

"There were about 300 detentions, which is obviously a huge [number], but this is in line with violence of some persons during these demonstrations," Nunez said, as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.
Some 84,000 people across France participated in the demonstrations. In Paris, 7,000 of them took part in the rally, while in Toulouse 10,000 people came out to the streets.
In December, Macron introduced a number of measures aimed at resolving the nation's economic and social crisis and declared a state of economic and social emergency. The proposed measures included annual bonuses for employees and exemptions from increased social security tax for pensioners earning less than 2,000 euros (over $2,200) per month. The measures proved insufficient in pacifying the protesters, with rallies continuing across France every weekend.
