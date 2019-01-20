Police in Northern Ireland Arrest 2 Suspects After Bomb Explosion

"Detectives investigating last night's explosion in Derry/Londonderry have arrested two men. The pair were detained in the city this morning and are being questioned under Terrorism Act," the statement read.
On Saturday, a car bomb exploded in Londonderry at around 8:10 p.m. local time (20:10 GMT). Police said they were checking a suspicious vehicle when they received information that a device had been left at the courthouse. It was found that the car used had been hijacked from a delivery driver. No one was injured during the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)