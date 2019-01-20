Register
15:48 GMT +320 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A fog hangs above a light pole with a surveillance camera at the World Trade Center, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in New York

    Met Police Accused of Wasting Funds on 'Dangerous' Facial Recognition

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Facial recognition technology can match people in a crowd with pictures from a police database of missing or wanted persons. In Britain, it is currently used only in South Wales, but the Met, which is responsible for policing Greater London, has been testing it since mid-December.

    The Metropolitan Police has dished out over £200,000 ($250,000) on facial recognition technology, which has produced zero arrests.

    The Met said in response to The Independent's freedom of information request that they had spent a total of £222,000 ($286,000) on automated facial recognition (AFR) trials in the past three financial years.

    This includes £198,000 for AFR software from the Japanese IT company NEC and £23,800 for hardware such as cameras installed in public places. All these efforts have resulted in the Metropolitan Police stopping and then releasing only two people — something that opponents of mass surveillance have branded a waste of taxpayers' money.

    READ MORE: SM Mining Data for Facial Recognition AI: Submit Button Means Surrender — Author

    "I think members of the public will be disappointed to see the police have spent over £200,000 in this shambles experiment playing with facial recognition and citizens' liberties," said Silkie Carlo, who leads activist group Big Brother Watch, that campaigns against mass surveillance.

    "The figures show, yet again, that this authoritarian surveillance is dangerously inaccurate and poses a serious risk to public freedoms."

    In addition to the recent figures revealed by the Met, Big Brother Watch claims that its facial recognition technology '100 percent' misidentifies people and violates their fundamental rights to privacy and freedom of assembly.

    Sherie Kentman
    © Photo : Instagram/sherie.kentmen
    Metropolitan Policewoman Arrests Attention on Instagram With Racy PHOTOS, VIDEOS

    AFR scans faces of people in a crowd via CCTV cameras and matches them against watch lists compiled by police. If the technology alerts about a match, police officers join in to check the identity of the individual.

    South Wales Police is the only other police force in Britain using AFR; the first independent assessment of the technology, however, has found that it is not 100 percent accurate and recommended calling it "assisted" facial recognition instead of "automated".

    "‘Automated' implies that the identification process is conducted solely by an algorithm, when in fact, the system serves as a decision-support tool to assist human operators in making identifications," the researchers said.

    The Met is currently working on rolling out live facial recognition and has announced ten trials to be carried out "in the coming months". They deployed AFR for around Central London on 17 and 18 December.

    Related:

    Pictures of You: UK Gov't Goes Ahead With Shady $6Mln Facial Recognition Tech
    FBI Pilot Programme Uses Amazon’s Controversial Facial Recognition Software
    We See You Poo: Facial Recognition Tech Installed in Chinese Bathroom (PHOTO)
    Facial Recognition 'Certainly a Law Enforcement Technology' - Scholars
    UK Police Pilot Facial Recognition Technology Amid Concerns Over Civil Liberties
    Public to Be Snared by Secret Service Facial Recognition Project at White House
    Tags:
    facial recognition, video surveillance, Metropolitan Police, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse