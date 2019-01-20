Two Killed, 14 Injured in French Alpine Ski Resort Blaze (PHOTO,VIDEO)

Two people died and 14 sustained injuries as a result of a fire at Courchevel, a popular ski resort in the French Alps, BFM TV reported on Sunday.

The fire engulfed a three-story building at around 4:30 a.m. local time.

According to the BBC, the fire started in a building housing seasonal workers and affected two other buildings. Seventy firefighters arrived at the scene.

When the fire broke out, 60 people in the building were reportedly evacuated.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in French Alps

SAVOIE: Violent incendie ce matin dans la station de ski de #Courchevel. Au moins 2 morts et 22 blessés dont 4 graves (Le Dauphiné). pic.twitter.com/y3ajlMcG9h — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) 20 января 2019 г.

​According to preliminary data, the fire started due to negligence, but the cause has not yet been confirmed.