Two Killed, 14 Injured in French Alpine Ski Resort Blaze (PHOTO,VIDEO)

The fire engulfed a three-story building at around 4:30 a.m. local time.
According to the BBC, the fire started in a building housing seasonal workers and affected two other buildings. Seventy firefighters arrived at the scene.
When the fire broke out, 60 people in the building were reportedly evacuated.
According to preliminary data, the fire started due to negligence, but the cause has not yet been confirmed.
