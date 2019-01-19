Register
22:46 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Stradivarius violin similar to the one purportedly owned by Chicago mobster Frank Calabrese Sr.

    Italian Mayor Deploys Cops, Urges Entire Town to Keep Mum to Save Violin's Sound

    © Flickr / Rick Shinozaki
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    In the birthplace of renowned 17th century instrument master craftsman Antonio Stradivari, a museum and a group of sound engineers are busy with a unique project requiring almost total silence. But it isn't as easy as one might imagine, practically requiring a whole town to hold its breath.

    The mayor of the Italian town of Cremona, the home of some of the world's most sought-after instruments, and former workshop of Stradivari, has made a seemingly odd request of residents: that they keep quiet.

    All through this month, an elite group of sound engineers is working to create what's called the "Stradivarius Sound Bank," an impressive and hopefully flawless digital recording featuring the sounds of original Stradivarius violins. Using 32 hypersensitive microphones, the engineers are recording two violins as they are played at the auditorium of the Museo del Violino. The intense 'jam session' is going on for eight hours a day, six days a week, with four musicions playing the violins using a variety of techniques and running through literally hundreds of scales and chords.

    The grand scale of the project posed the problem of extraneous sounds. "The streets around the auditorium are all made of cobblestone, an auditory nightmare," Leonardo Tedeschi, a sound engineer and former DJ who came up with the idea to create the digital sound archive, told The New York Times. Everything from car engines to a woman walking in heels would produce vibrations which could ruin the recording, he explained.

    Rhett Price Debuts Formlabs' 3D-Printed Violin
    Youtube / Formlabs
    This is What a 3D-Printed Violin Sounds Like
    Coming in to assist, Cremona's mayor, Gianluca Galimberti, who also happens to be the president of the Stradivari Foundation, ordered streets around the museum to be closed for five weeks, deploying police to cordon off traffic, and called on city residents to stay as silent as possible while recording is in progress.

    Fausto Cacciatori, curator of the Museo del Violino, is doing his part to assist in the important project, and explained that the existing Stradivarius instruments may have as little as a few more decades of life in them before their sound is silenced forever. "It's part of their life cycle," Cacciatori explained, speaking to the Times. "We preserve and restore them, but after they reach a certain age, they become too fragile to be played and they 'go to sleep', so to speak," he added.

    Residents have done their best to keep noise at a minimum, but things haven't always gone off without a hitch. During one recording session, Florencia Rastelli, a barista at the town's Cremona Chiave di Bacco café, accidentally knocked over and shattered a glass. "I was like: Of all days, this one," she recalled. "Even a police officer popped in and asked me to keep it down. I was so embarrassed."

    Related:

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    You’re Flat! High-Brow Bears Flee from Violin
    This is What a 3D-Printed Violin Sounds Like
    Tags:
    violin, sound, Stradivarius violin, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse