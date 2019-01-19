On the Loose: British Queen Drives Without Seatbelt Following Husband’s Crash

92-year-old Queen Elizabeth was spotted behind the wheel of her Range Rover SUV on Saturday, driving without wearing a seatbelt.
The photos show the monarch on a public road just a day after her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was involved in a car accident. He escaped the crash unschathed despite his vehicle rolling over in dramatic fashion.
Have to say it is disappointing that HM The Queen and Prince Philip have both been seen driving 4X4 Vehicles on public roads both without wearing a seatbelt just a day after the car crash. HRH wore sunglasses and didn't even have a bodyguard. Seatbelts save lives! pic.twitter.com/ZufSE03PCQ— Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) 19 января 2019 г.
