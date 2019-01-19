Slain Gdansk Mayor Laid to Rest in Poland (PHOTOS)

GDANSK (Sputnik) - The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk was laid to rest Saturday at the city’s main church nearly a week after he was stabbed to death on stage, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The body of Pawel Adamowicz was cremated on Friday. An urn with his ashes was then brought to a chapel inside St. Mary's Basilica, his final resting place.

Thousands of Poles gathered in downtown Gdansk for the ceremony, with many watching the funeral on large screens set up outside. The service was attended by dozens of Polish and European dignitaries.

​The 53-year-old was lethally stabbed during a speech at a charity concert last Sunday. First responders tried to resuscitate him on stage before rushing the mayor to a hospital where he died after a five-hour-long battle for his life.

The attacker was identified as a 27-year-old local resident. The suspect accused Adamowicz’s former party of unjustly putting him in prison. He was remanded in custody for three months and faces life in jail.