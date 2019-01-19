Irish Gov't Absolutely Committed to Withdrawal Agreement - Foreign Minister

Earlier this month, the Irish Independent newspaper reported Dublin would seek hundreds of millions of euros in special aid from the EU if the United Kingdom withdraws from the bloc without a deal.

"As Brexit dominates news coverage, no surprise that some analysis today gets it wrong. I can reassure you the Irish Govt's commitment to the entire WA (withdrawal agreement) is absolute — including the backstop", Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney stated Saturday via his Twitter.

READ MORE: May's 'Meaningless' Backstop Assurances 'Won't Cut It' — DUP Brexit Spokesman

© AP Photo / Mike Groll, File End of the EU Rainbow: Hard Brexit Fears Provoke Gold Rush in Northern Ireland

The minister's statement comes after earlier this week, the UK parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal by a 230-vote margin. Following the vote, she vowed to present another plan on 21 January, in accordance with the recent amendment.

Disagreements over how to solve the matter of the Irish border still remains one of the most complicated Brexit issues, and a major stumbling block in negotiations.