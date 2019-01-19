Irish Gov't Absolutely Committed to Withdrawal Agreement - Foreign Minister

"As Brexit dominates news coverage, no surprise that some analysis today gets it wrong. I can reassure you the Irish Govt's commitment to the entire WA (withdrawal agreement) is absolute — including the backstop", Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney stated Saturday via his Twitter.
Disagreements over how to solve the matter of the Irish border still remains one of the most complicated Brexit issues, and a major stumbling block in negotiations.
