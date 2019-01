The gathering in the Belgian capital, inspired by France’s ‘Yellow Vest’ movement, will take place on Saturday, 19 January.

The political situation in Belgium remains unstable after Prime Minister Charles Michel lost his parliamentary majority on 9 December 2018, when the New Flemish Alliance party left the ruling coalition due to objections to the UN migration pact.

Earlier in Brussels, there were several major "yellow vest" demonstrations, which ended in clashes with police and the detention of dozens of people.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.