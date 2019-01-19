Register
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Bundestag Classifies Maghreb States, Georgia as ‘Safe’ for Migrant Deportation

    According to the new legislation, asylum seekers from these countries will have zero chance of having their asylum applications approved. Migrant deportation to these countries will be sped up significantly as well.

    The Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, voted to change the status of three Maghreb states — Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco — as well as Georgia to "safe" for refugee deportation Friday, Deutsche Welle reports.

    What this means is that citizens of those countries will no longer be able to apply for refugee status in Germany. The deportation of rejected applicants from those countries will also be expedited.

    "Countries of safe return are those where refugees have a very remote chance of being granted asylum," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told parliamentarians. "Classifying countries as such accelerates the asylum application process and allows us to terminate stays in Germany when applications are rejected," he added.

    A Bulava ballistic missile launched at the Kura training ground from the submarine cruiser Yury Dolgoruky in the White Sea
    Russian Defense Ministry
    Germany Interested in Russia's Proposals on Preserving INF Treaty – Foreign Ministry
    The new legislation was approved by votes from a coalition of the Conservatives and Social Democrats, joined by right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and center-right Free Democrats.

    However, the legislation still needs to pass the Bundesrat, the upper parliament, which is now dominated by the left-wing Greens, who form governments in nine out of 16 federal German states. The party has already expressed its opposition to the legislation during discussions in Bundestag.

    With support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CSU/CDU and the Social Democrats plunging recently, many observers speculate that the next government will be dominated by a coalition of the Greens and the Conservatives. The two parties have managed to cooperate with a certain degree of success on the regional level in several federal states, DW report says.

    The ongoing migrant crisis, which reached its peak in 2014 and 2015, has changed the look of European politics, giving rise to nationalist movements across the EU, which advocate for tougher regulations and restrictions regarding policies on illegal immigration. A number of countries have already implemented restrictions in order to keep the influx of illegal immigrants at bay.

