Man Who Took Woman Hostage in Bavarian Psychiatric Hospital Detained - Reports

Police have surrounded a psychiatric hospital in the German city of Deggendorf, Bavaria, where a 40-year-old man took a female hostage, Passauer Neue Nachrichten reported.

The freed hostage is a 57-year-old woman who is a patient of the clinic. The hostage-taker had also been receiving treatment at the hospital, Donau-Anzeiger stated.

The suspect, who was armed with two knives, has been detained by police and sustained minor injuries in the raid, according to the DPA.

The hostage got away without any injuries, according to reports.

According to the Bild, the man previously threatened several people with two knives.