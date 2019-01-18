Register
17:18 GMT +3
18 January 2019
    Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed The Beatles, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria, Friday, March 30, 2018.

    Mum of Daesh ‘Beatles' Terrorist Defeated in UK Court Over Death Penalty Issue

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Europe
    British prosecutors upheld the decision of the UK Home Minister Sajid Javid in their rejection of the argument it was wrong for Britain to assist a US investigation which could lead to two Britons facing capital punishment.

    The mother of one of the British Daesh* militants — El Shafee Elsheikh — held by the Kurdish militia after his capture in Syria and facing prosecution in the US, lost a legal challenge on 18 January in the UK High Court.

    Maha El Gizouli argued it was unlawful for Sajid Javid to assist the US prosecution in what could turn to be a case in American court against her son and another member of the group of British fighters nicknamed "The Beatles," Alexanda Kotey.

    The woman's lawyers said that her son's human rights would be violated as he could be sentenced to death by US prosecution, while Britain is unequivocally opposed to the death penalty.

    El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey have already been stripped of their UK citizenship, are said to be involved in the torture and killing of at least 27 Western hostages in Syria.

    "This group of terrorists is associated with some of the most barbaric crimes committed during the conflict in Syria," Graeme Biggar, Director of National Security at Britain's interior ministry, said in a written statement to the court.

    Mr. Javid responded to the court's decision, pleased with the outcome.

    The UK government was criticized by opponents to the death penalty after the decision by the UK Crown Prosecution Service, announced in 2018, stipulated there was "insufficient evidence" for the two to be tried in the UK.

    *Daesh (aka Islamic state/ISIL/ISIS/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

