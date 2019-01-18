WATCH Protesters Clash With French Police in Souillac Ahead of Macron Visit

Protesters clashed with police in Souillac, southwestern France, while they waited for President Emmanuel Macron’s arrival.

Videos circulating on social media show demonstrators gathering in front of police who were attempting to prevent them from passing.

In some areas, protester who were chanting and calling for Macron's resignation, tried to push their way past lines of police officers.

This latest protest comes after over two months of nationwide Yellow Vests anti-government rallies and riots in France, with authorities still struggling to tackle the movement.