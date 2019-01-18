WATCH Protesters Clash With French Police in Souillac Ahead of Macron Visit

Videos circulating on social media show demonstrators gathering in front of police who were attempting to prevent them from passing.
In some areas, protester who were chanting and calling for Macron's resignation, tried to push their way past lines of police officers.
#Souillac Les #GiletsJaunes sont toujours repoussés par les forces de l'ordre. Ils chantent La Marseillaise. #GrandDebatNational pic.twitter.com/y1800rg0OQ— Valentine Pasquesoone (@valpasquesoone) January 18, 2019
This latest protest comes after over two months of nationwide Yellow Vests anti-government rallies and riots in France, with authorities still struggling to tackle the movement.
#Souillac Quelques tensions avec des manifestants qui ne comprennent pas pourquoi on leur demande de reculer. pic.twitter.com/F7RuqgnK1k— Valentine Pasquesoone (@valpasquesoone) January 18, 2019
