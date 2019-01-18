Register
19:46 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair

    Ryanair Profit Forecast Drops 7%, CEO Blames Cheap Winter Air Fares

    © AP Photo / Franka Bruns
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ryanair would not rule out cutting airfares further, CEO Michael O'Leary said in a report on Friday, adding that the low-cost fares were causing problems for competitors such as Flybe, which was bought out by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group in a rescue deal.

    Dublin-based budget airline Ryanair has lowered its profit forecasts by 7 percent, pointing the finger at its cheap winter air fares.

    Ryanair expects full-year profits ranging from €1bn to €1.1bn (£880m to £970m), down from forecasts of €1.1bn to €1.2bn, or a roughly 7 percent drop in profits instead of 2 percent as previously predicted.

    Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (EI-DWO) taking-off from Hahn
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wo st 01 / Boeing 737-800 (EI-DWO) taking-off from Hahn
    Irish Airline Ryanair Cancels About 250 Flights Across Europe Over Strikes – Reports
    This is despite the airline expecting to carry more passengers, the report states. 

    Mr. O'Leary has blamed overcapacity on short-haul flights in Europe during the winter, stating that customers enjoyed "record lower air fares".

    "We believe this lower fare environment will continue to shake out more loss-making competitors, with WOW, Flybe, and reportedly Germania for example, all currently for sale," Mr. O'Leary said. 

    — Laura Bailey (@laurabailey05) January 18, 2019

    The company warned of profit losses in October, but Mr. O'Leary adds that more cuts are on the way.  

    "While we have reasonable visibility over forward bookings [for the fourth quarter], we cannot rule out further cuts to air fares and/or slightly lower full year guidance if there are unexpected Brexit or security developments which adversely impact yields between now and the end of March," he said. 

    But Ryanair has been hit by waves of complaints, including strikes last summer where hundreds of flights were cancelled without passenger compensation.

    The company was even ‘named and shamed' by consumer body Which? as the UK's worst short-haul airline for the sixth consecutive year, with "thousands of respondents" stating they would never fly with Ryanair again.

    Related:

    Irish Airline Ryanair Obtains UK License for Post-Brexit Flights
    WATCH Fight Break Out on Ryanair Plane Prompting Arrival of Armed Police
    'Ugly Black Bastard': Outrage Over Ryanair Passenger’s Brutal Rant (VIDEO)
    Man in Court After Running Onto Runway to Catch Ryanair Flight at Dublin Airport
    Tags:
    air fare, financial forecast, commercial profit, corporate profits, flights, airlines, forecast, Stobart Group, Flybe, Which, Germania, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic, Michael O'Leary, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse