'Gollum-May' Sings Brexit-Inspired Bohemian Rhapsody Song, Conquers Social Media

English actor and Lord of the Rings trilogy star Andy Serkis has delivered another jab at Brexit’s chief architect, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, via a hilarious video he recently uploaded on social media.

The skit, titled "Latest Leak From 10 Downing St…", once again features Serkis adopting the "Gollum-May" persona he came up with in his previous vid, singing a parody of Queen’s hit Bohemian Rhapsody.

"Was that the right deal? Or was that just fantasy? Are we stuck in the Union? No article fif-a-ty?" he sings in the voice of the Lord of the Rings character.

This time, the video contains less references to J.R.R. Tolkien’s work and instead focuses on "May" narrating her Brexit-related woes, also poking at political figures like David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jeremy Corbyn.

"No one really matters to me", Gollum-May sings while cradling her copy of the Brexit deal as the video draws to a close.

The video elicited a round of virtual applause and quite a lot of hearty laughter on social media.

Hilarious! If only it was fiction! — Please, Mrs May just go not Gollum! #StrangerThanFiction #PoliticalSerkis — Michael Ross (@Mike_RossX) 17 января 2019 г.

Brilliant and a little scary.🤔 — ❌GuitarBear #QisLegit.⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@guitar_bear) 17 января 2019 г.

In December, Serkis presented his first parody video featuring the Gollum-May character, a shout-out to a famous scene from The Two Towers where Gollum’s personalities were arguing about what to do with the hobbits and their "precious" ring.