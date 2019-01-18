New CDU Leader, Industry Representatives Publicly Appeal to UK to Remain in EU

According to the newspaper, Kramp-Karrenbauer has become the most senior German political figure so far to publicly appeal to the United Kingdom to reverse the Brexit process, while the letter, in general, marked a major shift in Berlin's tone.
"Britons should… know that we believe that no choice is irreversible. Our door will always remain open: Europe is home… More than anything else, we would miss the British people — our friends across the Channel. We would miss Britain as part of the European Union, especially in these troubled times. Therefore Britons should know: from the bottom of our hearts, we want them to stay," the letter said, as quoted in the outlet's Letters to the Editor section.
German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz joined other EU leaders in expressing dismay over the outcome of the vote in the UK parliament, saying that it was a "bitter day for Europe," but stressed that Germany was prepared for a no-deal scenario.
UK citizens chose to withdraw from the European Union in June 2016. However, since the beginning of negotiations with Brussels on the divorce conditions, anti-Brexit sentiments and calls for a second referendum have been gaining momentum in the country.
