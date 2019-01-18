Register
14:08 GMT +318 January 2019
    Christian Democratic Union, CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a statement after a Christian Social Union party meeting at “Kloster Seeon” in Seeon, Germany, January 5, 2019

    New CDU Leader, Industry Representatives Publicly Appeal to UK to Remain in EU

    © AP Photo / Andreas Gebert
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), formerly led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, and over two dozen other prominent German politicians, industry representatives and artists have urged London in their joint letter published by The Times newspaper to remain in the European Union.

    According to the newspaper, Kramp-Karrenbauer has become the most senior German political figure so far to publicly appeal to the United Kingdom to reverse the Brexit process, while the letter, in general, marked a major shift in Berlin's tone.

    "Britons should… know that we believe that no choice is irreversible. Our door will always remain open: Europe is home… More than anything else, we would miss the British people — our friends across the Channel. We would miss Britain as part of the European Union, especially in these troubled times. Therefore Britons should know: from the bottom of our hearts, we want them to stay," the letter said, as quoted in the outlet's Letters to the Editor section.

    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference after a special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and to approve the draft political declaration on future EU-UK relations on November 25, 2018 in Brussels.
    © AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Following the UK parliament's rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement on Wednesday, which made a no-deal Brexit an increasingly likely outcome, President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) Dieter Kempf — who also signed the letter to The Times — warned that a "disorderly" withdrawal could impact the two countries' $199 million trade and cause a recession both in the United Kingdom and Germany.

    German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz joined other EU leaders in expressing dismay over the outcome of the vote in the UK parliament, saying that it was a "bitter day for Europe," but stressed that Germany was prepared for a no-deal scenario.

    UK citizens chose to withdraw from the European Union in June 2016. However, since the beginning of negotiations with Brussels on the divorce conditions, anti-Brexit sentiments and calls for a second referendum have been gaining momentum in the country.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Germany, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
