Swedish Lawmakers Back Lofven for Prime Minister's Office

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - The Swedish parliament on Friday backed Stefan Lofven, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, for his second term as the prime minister.

Lofven managed to secure a deal with the Green Party, as well as with the Left Party, the Liberals, and the Centre Party.

This vote ends a political deadlock that started after the parliamentary elections held on September 9.

Chaos, Confusion Ensue as Swedish PM Throws in the Towel in Gov't Talks

This comes after reports on January 14 said that speaker of the Swedish parliament Andreas Norlen gave leaders of political parties extra 48 hours to settle their disagreements before voting on the prime minister's candidacy.

Incumbent Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was expected to be reelected on Monday after his Social Democratic Party reached a deal with several former opposition parties but the political crisis continued because of the Left Party's failed to support his candidacy.