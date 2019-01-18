Swedish Lawmakers Back Lofven for Prime Minister's Office

Lofven managed to secure a deal with the Green Party, as well as with the Left Party, the Liberals, and the Centre Party.
This vote ends a political deadlock that started after the parliamentary elections held on September 9.
READ MORE: Swedish Liberals, 'Soros Admirers' Struggling to Stay in Power — Academic
Incumbent Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was expected to be reelected on Monday after his Social Democratic Party reached a deal with several former opposition parties but the political crisis continued because of the Left Party's failed to support his candidacy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)