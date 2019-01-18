Register
12:34 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordan Peterson

    Finnish Study Validates Jordan Peterson's Take on Nordic Feminism

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Canadian psychology professor and online guru Jordan Peterson has often referenced the "Scandinavian paradox", citing stark gender differences in "progressive" Nordic countries despite their commitment to equality. A recent Finnish study gives fuel to the embattled thinker's standpoint citing welfare state as one of the underlying reasons.

    A fresh analysis called "Glass Ceiling Paradox" by Finnish think tank EVA has addressed the issue of low proportion of female managers in Finland, despite the Nordic country potentially offering more equal opportunities compared to its less "feminist" peers.

    In Finland, the proportion of women in senior positions is 32 percent, which is below OECD average, the report stressed. This is still a far cry from 44 percent in Latvia, a OECD member state, which, unlike Finland and its fellow Nordic countries, seldom gets any praise for its gender equality.

    "In Finland, the conditions should be better than in Latvia for women to advance to top positions", Swedish-Kurdish economist Nima Sanandaji, one of the contributors to the analysis, told the daily newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet, citing the universal trend of women surpassing men when it comes to higher education, which is clearly manifested in Finland.

    According to Sanandaji, men compensate for the lower level of education by having longer working hours. Men are thus over-represented in the top and the bottom parts of the career pyramid, whereas women dominate its middle.

    READ MORE: Danish University Drops Man-Woman Divide to Appease 'Sensitive' Students

    Sanandaji ascribed Nordic women progressing more slowly in their careers to generous contributions from the welfare state.

    "It encourages women to stay out of work or work part-time, which is detrimental to their careers. On average, women work less than men and that is the main reason why 'glass ceilings' exist at all. The Nordic welfare policy only strengthens this effect", Sanandaji explained.

    Another reason that impedes women' career progress, according to Sanandaji, is high tax levels that discourage people from labour, while at the same time making it more difficult to procure household services to the same extent as, for example, in the US. By contrast, freeing up more time to careers would not only increase productivity, but only provide jobs to others.

    Lastly, women's career choices are another factor that impedes their advancement. According to Sanandaji, opportunities in the woman-dominated public sector are limited.

    "In the public sector, wage levels are set by agreement, while wages in the private sector are determined to a greater extent on the basis of the personal work effort, which encourages advancement", Sanandaji explained.

    READ MORE: Left-Wing Slant, #MeToo Scare Swedish Men Away From Feminism

    According to Expert Market, Belarus, often labelled by western politicians and press alike as "totalitarian", has the highest percentage of women in managerial positions in Europe at 46.2 percent. Internationally, Jamaica, Colombia and Saint Lucia are in lead, being the only countries where female managers enjoy a numerical superiority.

    Toronto University professor Jordan Peterson, who rose to international fame due to his opposition to mandatory gender-neutral pronouns, as well as criticism of feminism and socialism, has often referenced "feminist" Scandinavian countries as having the highest gender differences in the world, despite their commitment to equality.

    ​During his Scandinavian tour last autumn, the author of the bestseller "12 Rules for Life. An Antidote to Chaos" reiterated his standpoint.

    "The more egalitarian and rich a society is, the greater the differences between the sexes. In Norway, you therefore have the biggest differences between men and women. This materialises in working life: men become engineers, women become nurses," Peterson said, as quoted by the Norwegian daily Aftenposten.

    For his claims, Peterson received a lot of flak in Scandinavian media. The uproar culminated in Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström, a fervent feminist and the architect of Sweden's "feminist foreign policy" telling the acclaimed professor to "crawl back under his stone".

    READ MORE: Conservative Guru Jordan Peterson Hits Back at Sweden's Feminist FM

    Nima Sanandaji is the president of the think tank European Centre for Entrepreneurship and Policy Reform and the author of over 20 books on innovation, entrepreneurship, women's career opportunities, the history of enterprise and the future of the Nordic welfare states, including "The Nordic Gender Equality Paradox".

    Related:

    Sweden's 'Man-Free' Feminist Festival Ruled Discriminatory
    Finnish Women Convert to Islam in Search of Spirituality, Logic - Researcher
    Hello, Darkness: Finnish Women Reportedly Suffering From 'Emotional Loneliness'
    Tags:
    labour market, women in business, feminism, women, gender equality, Nima Sanandaji, Jordan Peterson, Margot Wallström, Scandinavia, Sweden, Norway, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse