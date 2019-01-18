UK House Speaker May Be Denied Lordship Over Brexit Debate Vote - Reports

"It's a good job that peerage nominations are in our gift — I'm sure we’ll be thinking carefully about which individuals we would choose to elevate to the House of Lords. I can't imagine we would look favourably on those who've cheated centuries of procedure," a source in the cabinet told the outlet.
Bercow faced backlash from some Conservatives following debates on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal last week, after he decided to allow lawmakers pass an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Act, breaking a long-standing precedent that states the government's business motion could not be amended. The speaker later justified his decision by saying that if the parliament always acted based on precedents, nothing would ever change.
According to a centuries-old tradition, former UK house speakers automatically become lords after securing the approval of the queen and the prime minister, something that is usually nothing more than a formality. But Bercow may not be granted the same honor as some cabinet members intend to block his nomination.
The Brexit deal was indeed trashed by the UK parliament on Wednesday where it was rejected by a 230-vote margin. Following the devastating defeat, May confirmed that she intended to present her "Plan B" on January 21, in line with the Grieve amendment.
