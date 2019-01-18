Register
12:07 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017

    US is 'More Than Trump': German Foreign Minister Amid Nord Stream 2 Row

    © REUTERS / Michael Kappeler/POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US President has repeatedly criticised German business for participating in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. In addition, he demanded that Germany urgently increase its defence spending to two percent of its GDP.

    Relations between Germany and the United States continue to develop despite criticism from Washington, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was cited by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) news agency as saying.

    "I think that over the past decades, German-American ties have been expanded so much that no president alone will be able to affect them so that they could be completely destroyed," he  stressed, adding that "the United States is more than [just] Donald Trump".

    READ MORE: Trump Has No Right to Meddle in Germany's Affairs Linked to Russian Gas — AfD

    At the same time, Maas called on Europeans to make joint efforts to find "a new balance in relations with the United States".

    Separately, he touched upon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which Maas said will not be damaged by US sanctions.

    "No one will stop it [the project]", he said, adding that the US sanctions may prompt German companies to withdraw from the project, which will not prevent Russia from implementing the project on its own.

    READ MORE: 'America the Bully': Trump Pushing Germany Toward China, Russia — Ischinger

    The remarks came after US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell sent letters to a number of German companies earlier this week, hinting at the possibility of US sanctions targeting those supporting the Nord Stream project.

    Bild newspaper quoted the ambassador’s spokesperson as saying that the letter should not be perceived as a threat, but as a clear expression of US policy.

    In September 2018, US President Donald Trump slammed Germany for paying Russia "billions and billions of dollars" for Nord Stream 2, which he said Washington deems "inappropriate".

    READ MORE: 'Not Fair': Trump Says Germany Should Spend More on Defense

    The US has repeatedly warned against the construction of Nord Stream 2 and is taking measures to block the project. The CAATSA law (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), adopted last year, stipulates a possibility of slapping unilateral sanctions on companies, which, among others, are directly involved in the Nord Stream 2 project.

    US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose during a family photo at the Greek Theatee during a G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Merkel Opens Up Germany to US LNG, Yielding to Trump's Pressure – Reports
    Nord Stream 2 stipulates the construction of two gas pipelines running from the Russian coast north of St. Petersburg through the Baltic Sea to a hub in northeastern Germany. The project is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

    The pipeline, due to be put into operation in 2019, aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

    Related:

    Germany Seeks to Create Counterweight If US 'Crosses Red Line'
    Further US Sanctions Against Moscow Threaten Russia-Germany Trade - Official
    Germany to Fight Alone to Review EU Policy Against US Sanctions - German MP
    AfD MP: 'We Refuse to Support the US Gas Industry at Germany’s Expense'
    US Military Hospital in Germany Investigating Tainted Blood Supply Incident
    Tags:
    sanctions, efforts, ties, project, relations, Nord Stream 2, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse