Problem of Kosovo Will Not Be Solved Soon – Serbian President Vucic

The problem of Kosovo will not be solved soon because the Albanians living in the split region are not ready for a compromise, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

"You know that we are always discussing this problem. Everyone likes to hear good news but I am a realist. I could not be an optimist and speak about the solution [of the problem] because currently I do not see it. I hope that there will be a solution but I do not think it will be found in the near future," Vucic said.

He accused the Albanians of being not ready for any compromise on the issue.

"Of course, we discussed the issue of Kosovo but the problem is that the Albanians do not want any compromise. Maybe one day they will want to do this, we would like to see that," Vucic said after the talks with Putin.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as two members of the UN Security Council – Russia and China – and some other countries do not recognize Kosovo's independence.