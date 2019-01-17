Register
23:00 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, looks up as Prince Philip, right, waves during their arrival by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Tuesday, June, 14, 2016

    UK’s Prince Philip Flips SUV on Roadway, Emerges Unhurt (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Prince Philip, duke of Edinburgh, was involved in a car accident Thursday in Norfolk, England. The 97-year-old royal walked away from the overturned SUV unscathed.

    Phillip, consort to the queen, was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on the A149 near West Newton, Norfolk, not far from the Sandringham Estate where he and Queen Elizabeth II have been staying since the holidays. Though he was behind the wheel of the SUV as it flipped over, he emerged from the incident shaken but unhurt.

    ​A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed they received the call around 3 p.m. and that police and ambulance crews attended to two people in one of the vehicles who suffered minor injuries. However, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Philip "saw a doctor as a precaution, and the doctor confirmed he was not injured."

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are driven along the Mall during the Patron's Lunch.
    © AFP 2018 / Arthur Edwards
    Not Amused: Britain's Queen 'Fuming' Over 'Disgraceful' Fake News of Prince Philip's Death – Report

    A witness to the crash told the BBC the prince consort looked "visibly shaken" as he was helped from the car.

    A local man told the Mirror the crash "looked really nasty. The whole front of it was smashed up, and there were people there being questioned by police."

    The 97-year-old royal, who has been married to Elizabeth since 1947, retired from public life and his royal duties in August 2017. Metro noted that Philip has been spotted behind the wheel of his SUV many times before.

    Related:

    UK Queen 'Fuming' Over 'Disgraceful' Fake News of Prince Philip's Death – Report
    Prince Philip's Reported 'Terrorist' Remarks Provoke Uproar on Twitter
    May Thanks Prince Philip for Contribution to UK Following Retirement
    Tags:
    UK royal family, photos, injuries, car accident, Prince Philip, Norfolk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse