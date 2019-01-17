Record High Number of Britons Want UK to Stay in EU - Poll

The poll showed that just 44 percent of respondents would vote to leave the bloc now, excluding those who would not vote or could not give a definite answer. This left a 12 percent margin between Brexiters and Remainers, the highest one registered since the referendum, according to the poll.
The survey, commissioned by the People's Vote movement, which advocates for a second Brexit referendum, was carried out on Wednesday among 1,070 adult UK citizens.
Faced with the possibility of a "disorderly" Brexit, the opposition has urged the prime minister to pledge that the UK government will not settle for a no-deal Brexit.
The Parliament is set to vote on Brexit again on 29 January, as Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the House of Commons announced on Thursday.
