Record High Number of Britons Want UK to Stay in EU - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of UK citizens who would like their country to remain in the European Union stands at 56 percent, the highest it has been since the 2016 referendum, in the wake of the devastating defeat that the UK government's divorce deal, according to a fresh poll by market research company YouGov.

The poll showed that just 44 percent of respondents would vote to leave the bloc now, excluding those who would not vote or could not give a definite answer. This left a 12 percent margin between Brexiters and Remainers, the highest one registered since the referendum, according to the poll.

The survey, commissioned by the People's Vote movement, which advocates for a second Brexit referendum, was carried out on Wednesday among 1,070 adult UK citizens.

The poll was conducted just a day after UK lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement by a staggering 230-vote margin. A no-deal Brexit , therefore, seems increasingly likely as the government has only 10 weeks left to come up with a new plan, even though it took May months to negotiate her deal.

Faced with the possibility of a "disorderly" Brexit, the opposition has urged the prime minister to pledge that the UK government will not settle for a no-deal Brexit.

The Parliament is set to vote on Brexit again on 29 January, as Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the House of Commons announced on Thursday.

