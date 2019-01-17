Some UK Ministers May Quit If Made to Vote Down Par't Brexit Control - Lawmaker

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Up to 20 UK ministers may resign if the Conservative Party whips demand that they vote against the amendment giving parliament more control over Brexit procedure, a Conservative lawmaker Boles said Thursday.
"A large single-digit-number of Cabinet ministers have told me they will not vote against the amendment. A larger number of up to 20 ministers outside Cabinet say they will resign if they are whipped to vote against the amendment," Nick Boles, a Conservative lawmaker and one of the authors of the amendment told Evening Standard newspaper.
The proposed amendment to alternative Brexit solution, which Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to present on Monday, would suspend the government's control over parliament proceedings allowing lawmakers to pass their own laws if they could secure a majority. The amendment would also involve a potential delay of the current Brexit deadline, set for March 29, and help rule out a no-deal Brexit.
On Tuesday, the government's withdrawal deal agreed with the European Union was rejected in the House of Commons by 230 votes, pushing May to launch talks with lawmakers.
A debate and a vote on the alternative proposal will be held on January 29.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)