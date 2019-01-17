Some UK Ministers May Quit If Made to Vote Down Par't Brexit Control - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Up to 20 UK ministers may resign if the Conservative Party whips demand that they vote against the amendment giving parliament more control over Brexit procedure, a Conservative lawmaker Boles said Thursday.

"A large single-digit-number of Cabinet ministers have told me they will not vote against the amendment. A larger number of up to 20 ministers outside Cabinet say they will resign if they are whipped to vote against the amendment," Nick Boles, a Conservative lawmaker and one of the authors of the amendment told Evening Standard newspaper.

The proposed amendment to alternative Brexit solution, which Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to present on Monday, would suspend the government's control over parliament proceedings allowing lawmakers to pass their own laws if they could secure a majority. The amendment would also involve a potential delay of the current Brexit deadline, set for March 29, and help rule out a no-deal Brexit.

On Tuesday, the government's withdrawal deal agreed with the European Union was rejected in the House of Commons by 230 votes, pushing May to launch talks with lawmakers.

A debate and a vote on the alternative proposal will be held on January 29.