Putin: Russia Ready to Extend Turkish Stream to European Countries

On Thursday, Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said his country would like to receive gas via the Turkstream project.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia is ready to invest $1.4 billion to continue the development of the TurkStream pipeline stretching to European states via Serbia.

He also stressed that Russia was prepared to carry out projects that would allow for the extension of Turkstream, adding that many sides showed interest in such a prospect.

The Russian president's comments came during his one-day visit to Serbia, as Putin is set to discuss the extension of TurkStream gas pipeline, escalation of tensions in the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo and other issues.

Prior to his visit, in an interview with Serbian media, Putin revealed that Russia's Gazprom was working on various options for the extension of the onshore pipeline, with one of them set to carry gas through Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary. The Russian leader also suggested that EU states should seek guarantees from Brussels that it will not try to subvert the pipeline to sell Russian natural gas to Europe.

