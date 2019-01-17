UK Authorities Arrest Russian Cargo Ship in British Port - Union Watchdog

The Kuzma Minin bulk carrier, previously stranded in a shallow not far from the British port of Falmouth, southwestern UK, has been arrested over the shipowner's debts, International Transport Workers' Federation coordinator Sergei Fishov has told Sputnik.

"According to our records, it was arrested about a week ago. Currently, to the best of my knowledge, the vessel is located in the UK, and under arrest by creditors for the shipowner's debts," the official said.

The ship's operator, the Murmansk Shipping Company, has declined to provide Sputnik with a commentary regarding this information.

According to Fishov, the Murmansk Shipping Company has nine vessels abroad, with part of them arrested.

The Kuzma Minin, a bulk carrier with displacement of 16,000 tons, was refloated by the British Coast Guard last month after running aground off the coast of Cornwall on December 18. Examination by divers discovered that the vessel's hull received minor damage in the accident. Prior to the incident, the ship had long been stationed at a berth in the Dutch port of Terneuzen due to a commercial dispute between the ship's owners and their partners. 18 crew members were on board the vessel when it ran aground off the UK coast.

