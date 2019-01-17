Turkish Comms Chief: Dutch Journalist Deported From Turkey Has Links to al-Nusra

Ans Boersma, a journalist who was working for the largest Dutch financial newspaper, was expelled from Turkey on Thursday.

The Turkish presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said Ankara expelled the journalist after the Netherlands notified Turkey that she had links to the al-Nusra Front* terror group, according to Turkish media.

He added that Turkey took the step to expel Ans Boersma as a precautionary measure.

According to Turkish officials, Boersma's deportation was not linked to her work as a journalist.

Turkey's deportation of the journalist did not come at the request of Dutch prosecutors, according to the Het Parool newspaper.

Dutch national police declined to comment the incident.