Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn is giving a speech in Hastings, after the vote of no confidence against UK Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the rejection of her proposed Brexit deal.

Corbyn is expected to express his view on how the country should move forward after May's Brexit deal was voted down by MPs earlier this week.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on 29 March with parliament yet to approve a final deal agreed with Brussels.

