Syrian Refugee Gets Jail Term in Belgium for Terrorist Attack Plot - Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Charleroi municipality court in Belgium has sentenced a Syrian refugee to five years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack in the country, the RTBF reported on Thursday.

According to the broadcaster, the refugee, a resident of the Belgian city of Mouscron, was arrested in January 2018 after he tested a self-made explosive device at his home.

Belgian law enforcement had been monitoring the Syrian refugee since the CIA informed them about the suspect's ties with the Daesh* terrorist organization, the broadcaster added.

In 2017, the European Union adopted a new set of rules on how to prevent terrorist attacks. In November 2018, however, 16 EU member states, including Belgium, were sent a formal notice from the European Commission for failing to comply with the EU regulations on terrorism. The countries were given two months to bring their national laws in line with the EU rules.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia