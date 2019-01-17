France Activates Plan for No-Deal Brexit After May's Historic Defeat in Parl't

On 16 January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the British government would present a new plan on Brexit to the House of Commons on the coming Monday.

France activated its no-deal Brexit plans following UK Prime Minister Theresa May's historic defeat in the British parliament earlier this week, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

"I made a decision to activate the preparations for the scenario in which Brexit will be reached without an agreement," he said, adding that it is necessary to protect French nationals.

The step was taken after on Tuesday, parliament voted down PM May's withdrawal plan. After the defeat, the House of Commons expressed support for May's government despite voting down the Brexit deal the day before — a total of 325 MPs voted against the no-confidence motion, while 306 lawmakers voted in favour of it.

The deal's rejection further stoked fears of a no-deal scenario as there is only a couple of months left before the March 29 deadline, after which Britain will pull out of the EU.

