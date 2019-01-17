Students March in Paris to Protest Macron's Education Reforms (VIDEO)

Students held a demonstration in the French capital on 17 January to express their opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to alter the end-of-school baccalauréat exam.

This latest protest comes after over two months of nationwide Yellow Vests anti-government rallies and riots in France, with authorities still struggling to tackle the movement.

The Yellow Vests protests — named after the reflective garment all drivers in France are legally required to carry in their vehicles at all times — started in mid-November. The French government later scrapped its planned fuel tax hike, which sparked the initial protests, but the Yellow Vests has since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.

