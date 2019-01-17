Students March in Paris to Protest Macron's Education Reforms (VIDEO)

This latest protest comes after over two months of nationwide Yellow Vests anti-government rallies and riots in France, with authorities still struggling to tackle the movement.
The Yellow Vests protests — named after the reflective garment all drivers in France are legally required to carry in their vehicles at all times — started in mid-November. The French government later scrapped its planned fuel tax hike, which sparked the initial protests, but the Yellow Vests has since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.
Follow our feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)