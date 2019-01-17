Register
    A German Tornado jet. File photo

    Tornado Planes on Display at Museums But in Service in German Air Force – Report

    © AFP 2018 / Tobias Schwarz
    Europe
    The Tornado aircraft were developed jointly by Italy, the United Kingdom and West Germany during the Cold War, but the warplanes have not been produced since 1998.

    Despite Tornado fighter-bombers already on display in museums in the US, Bulgaria and even Germany itself, these warplanes are still in service with the German army, and the country's Defence Ministry has yet to decide on their replacement, according to Die Welt.

    The newspaper recalled that the Tornado planes, along with the newer Eurofighter aircraft, remain the backbone of the country's air force. The Tornados, which has been in service since the 1980s, are expected to remain in the German Air Force until 2025.

    READ MORE: Germany Plans to Spend Billions More on Army While Trump Slams 'Underspending'

    However, Die Welt reported, the process of replacing the Tornados is by no means guaranteed, not least due to the German Defence Ministry's "political contradictions".

    While German Air Force officials favour the notion of buying US-made warplanes, Airbus is trying to compel Germany to purchase its Eurofighters; the company claims this will be in line with the need to support European aircraft manufacturing.

    "It is no longer possible to delay with the decision on the replacement as the costs of operating old aircraft are growing, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to provide them with the   necessary spare parts," Die Welt reported.

    READ MORE: (No) Smoking Gun: Almost Half of German Army's Weapons Unfit for Duty — Report

    What's more, due to the lack of spare parts and the German Defence Ministry's reluctance to train pilots in the US, the process of preparing Tornado crews "becomes unreasonably long", according to Die Welt.

    German soldiers load armored vehicles of the type Marder on a train at the troop exercise area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on February 21, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Armin Weigel / dpa
    German Army Bulks Up, But Can the Bundeswehr Defend Europe?
    "German Air Force inspector Lieutenant-General Ingo Gerhartz admitted that he would prefer to see Tornado only in a museum of military history, which is why it is important for the country's Defence Ministry to quickly resolve the issue of their replacement", the newspaper concluded.

    Panavia Tornado is a multirole combat aircraft with variable sweep wing, developed in the early 1970s by the German company Messerschmitt-Bölkow-Blohm together with the British company British Aerospace and Italy's Alenia Aeronautica.

