Greek PM Tsipras Wins Confidence Vote in National Parliament

ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek government led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday won a vote of confidence from parliament, according to voting results.

Confidence in the current government was expressed by 151 lawmakers out of 299 who took part in the vote.

Opening the debates ahead of the vote, Tsipras asked the lawmakers to support his Cabinet and allow him to finalize important reforms by the end of his four-year term.

READ MORE: 'Based on How Things Look, Greek Gov’t Will Survive Confidence Vote' – Scholar

After winnig a vote of confidence, Alexis Tsipras said that the passed voting was "a vote for stability", Reuters reported.

"We received a vote of confidence with our only concern to continue to address the needs and interests of the Greek people," Tsipras told journalists.

Meanwhile, the opposition insisted that the current government should resign over its inability to resolve key problems in the country.

Previously, Tsipras called for a vote of confidence for his government, after ANEL — one of the ruling coalition parties — left the government. ANEL's move was the result of a clash of opinions on the issue of Macedonia changing its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.