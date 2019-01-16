UK PM Confirms Plan to Present New Brexit Deal on Monday

In turn, UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Wednesday that the country's government would present a new plan on Brexit to the House of Commons on Monday.
"We must find solutions that are negotiable and command sufficient support in this house. And, as I've said, we will return to the house on Monday to table amendable motion and to make a statement about the way forward," May said addressing to the House of Commons.
On Wednesday, May stressed that an election was the last thing the United Kingdom should do amid Brexit uncertainty, while Corbyn argued that the government had to call an election since it was unable to pass its laws through the parliament.
The result of today's vote allows may to keep her post and present a new action plan regarding Brexit, which has been slated for 29 March this year.
READ MORE: Brexit: Defeat of Such Scale Would Cause PM to Resign in Normal Situation – Prof
Meanwhile, UK PM's spokesman said Wednesday that Theresa May is not taking a "no deal" Brexit option off the table after request by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, Reuters reported.
The much-anticipated BRexit deal was supposed to have been voted on by the parliament in December 2018, but the crucial procedure was postponed by Prime Minister Theresa May amid high risks that the long-sought agreement would not stand as it is highly unpopular with many UK politicians.
All comments
Show new comments (0)