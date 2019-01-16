Register
    In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a statement to parliament Monday July 9, 2018.

    UK PM Confirms Plan to Present New Brexit Deal on Monday

    © AP Photo / Parliamentary Recording Unit
    MOSCOW/LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK House of Commons on Wednesday expressed support of the government led by Prime Minister Theresa May despite voting down the Brexit deal with EU the day before.

    In turn, UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Wednesday that the country's government would present a new plan on Brexit to the House of Commons on Monday.

    "We must find solutions that are negotiable and command sufficient support in this house. And, as I've said, we will return to the house on Monday to table amendable motion and to make a statement about the way forward," May said addressing to the House of Commons.

    A member of public flies a giant Scottish Saltire flag outside the Houses of Parliament shortly before Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posed with newly-elected Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs during a photocall in London on May 11, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    BBC Censors SNP Ian Blackford's Brexit Speech, Scots Vent Anger on Twitter
    A total of 325 MPs voted against the no-confidence motion, while 306 lawmakers voted in favor of it. The motion was tabled tabled on Tuesday by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after 432 MPs voted against the Brexit deal.

    On Wednesday, May stressed that an election was the last thing the United Kingdom should do amid Brexit uncertainty, while Corbyn argued that the government had to call an election since it was unable to pass its laws through the parliament.

    The result of today's vote allows may to keep her post and present a new action plan regarding Brexit, which has been slated for 29 March this year.

    READ MORE: Brexit: Defeat of Such Scale Would Cause PM to Resign in Normal Situation – Prof

    Meanwhile, UK PM's spokesman said Wednesday that Theresa May is not taking a "no deal" Brexit option off the table after request by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, Reuters reported.

    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK Will Crash Without Brexit Deal, Parliament Needs to Act - Lecturer
    "The prime minister has been very clear that the British public voted to leave the European Union. We want to leave with a deal, but she is determined to deliver on the verdict of the British public, and that is to leave the EU on March 29 this year", UK PM's spokesman was quoted as saying by Reuters.

    The much-anticipated BRexit deal was supposed to have been voted on by the parliament in December 2018, but the crucial procedure was postponed by Prime Minister Theresa May amid high risks that the long-sought agreement would not stand as it is highly unpopular with many UK politicians.

    Tags:
    confidence vote, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
