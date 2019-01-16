Italy Never Considered Withdrawal From EU, Eurozone – Economy, Finance Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Italy has never considered the scenario of its withdrawal from the European Union and eurozone, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

"I think that such withdrawal has never been seriously considered and will never happen. Italy is a founder state of the European Union, founder of the Eurozone and Italy has never had an idea to leave the European Union and the eurozone. This is the position of the incumbent government of the country," Tria told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The incumbent Italian government headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was formed on June 1 by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and right-wing Lega party.

Both parties have repeatedly criticized the Italian membership in the eurozone and the European Union but the coalition agreement does not envisage Italy’s exit from these communities.

