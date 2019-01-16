French Stripper Arrested After UK Tourist Beaten, Robbed in Club – Reports

A visit to a strip club in a red-light district in the French capital turned out to have been a poor decision for a UK man, who was reportedly scammed and attacked after ordering a private dance.

According to the Parisien newspaper, French police detained a strip club owner and one of the strippers on suspicion of scamming and attacking the British tourist.

The man was lured into the club "All" located on Paris’ Pigalle Square with a promise to watch a lap dance for 50 euros. However, the unfortunate pleasure seeker was ordered to pay 250 euros even before watching the dance.

As the man refused to pay and was going to leave the club, he was chased down by a stripper, who hit the visitor on the head with an iron bar. He was then knocked down to the ground by a bouncer, with the club’s "Madame" pointing a gun to his head.

The man managed to leave the establishment only after being robbed. He made it to the nearest police station, filing a complaint against the attackers. The club owner, the stripper and their accomplice were put in custody.



