EU Envoys Agree to Sanction 4 Alleged Russian GRU Officers - Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Ambassadors of EU countries agreed on Wednesday to include four alleged Russian military intelligence officers as well as five Syrian nationals, in the sanctions list on chemical weapons, a source in the EU structures said.

The source stressed that two of the four Russian officers were sanctioned over their alleged involvement in the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK town of Salisbury on March 4, 2018, with the use of a nerve agent.

The source added that the expanded list will also include five citizens of Syria, without providing other details.

The final approval of the list is expected on Monday at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, he clarified.

